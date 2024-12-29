Modi praises Kalahandi farmers for ‘veg revolution’

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the farmers of Golamunda block in Kalahandi district for bringing about "vegetable revolution" in the area. Speaking in 117th episode of his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi hailed them for establishing a farmer producer organisation (FPO) and using modern technology. Kalahandi was once known for poverty and people's migration.

"Where once farmers were forced to migrate, today, Golamunda block of Kalahandi has become a vegetable hub. How did this change come about?" he asked. It started with a small group of just 10 farmers. This group together established a farmer producer organisation- 'Kisan Utpad Sangh', started using modern technology in farming, and today their FPO is doing business worth crores of rupees,” the Prime Minister said. Now, more than 200 farmers are associated with this FPO, including 45 women farmers, he added.