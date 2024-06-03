  • Menu
Modi, Rahul greet Telangana people on statehood day

Modi, Rahul greet Telangana people on statehood day
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of statehood day.

“Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Telangana on their Statehood Day. Every Indian takes great pride in the state’s contribution to national progress,” said Modi in a post on X.

Stating that the state is blessed with a rich history and a very vibrant culture, Modi added: “We remain committed to continuously working for the state’s growth in the times to come.” Extending greeting, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress remains committed to the vision of ‘Prajala Telangana’ - justice, equality, and empowerment for all.

