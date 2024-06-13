Live
- TG PGECET-2024 held peacefully
- Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi among galaxy of stars at Naidu’s swearing-in
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on 13 June, 2024
- Rise in pass % in TG TET 2024 results
- Alampur MLA fails to meet people’s needs
- Ponnam reviews monsoon preparedness plan
- After Summer Break....Students back to school to study with books, buddies
- Chandrababu sworn in as Chief Minister for 4th term
- Deputy CM Bhatti travels by Palle Velugu bus
Just In
Modi to leave for G7 summit in Italy today
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will depart for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 Summit. During his visit, Modi is also...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will depart for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 Summit. During his visit, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
This will be Modi’s first overseas trip after assuming office in his third term as Prime Minister, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Kwatra also said this will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and the 5th consecutive participation by Modi.
He said Modi's participation in the G7 Summit would provide an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS