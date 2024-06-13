  • Menu
Modi to leave for G7 summit in Italy today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will depart for Italy to participate in the 50th G7 Summit. During his visit, Modi is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This will be Modi’s first overseas trip after assuming office in his third term as Prime Minister, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. Kwatra also said this will be India's 11th participation in the G7 Summit and the 5th consecutive participation by Modi.

He said Modi's participation in the G7 Summit would provide an opportunity to follow up on the outcomes of the G20 Summit held under India's presidency last year.

