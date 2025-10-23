Live
‘Modi’s Mission’: New book on Prime Minister’s journey from Vadnagar to PMO to be unveiled tomorrow
New Delhi: A new book titled ‘Modi Mission’ is set to join the list of biographies written about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s extraordinary life and political journey and will be unveiled in Mumbai on Friday.
The book, penned by noted writer Berjis Desai, chronicles PM Modi's extraordinary personal journey from a humble childhood in Vadnagar to the Prime Minister's office (PMO).
The book will be released by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat, and the event will be attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, besides other high-profile dignitaries.
According to the writer, ‘Modi's Mission’ is not a biography but a story of ideas. In the book, he discusses Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emergence as an instrument of national awakening despite insurmountable odds and innumerable challengers.
The book discusses formative experiences from PM Modi's childhood and youth that have shaped his socio-economic philosophy and his outlook on governance. The book seeks to 'expose' the falsehoods circulated by a section of the intellectual elite about PM Modi to 'derail' governance.
The book also provides a comprehensive yet accessible account of PM Modi's consistent efforts to strengthen India’s civilizational pride and create an efficient welfare state.
It also sheds light on how PM Modi's leadership raised India's collective consciousness and ensured transparent, result-oriented governance. From the formalisation of the Indian economy to the abrogation of Article 370, the book outlines PM Modi's methodical approach for undertaking momentous decisions.
Notably, the author Berjis Desai is a Mumbai-based lawyer and writer. He has authored multiple books, including the critically acclaimed books on Parsi culture -- 'Oh! Those Parsis' and 'The Bawaji'. The book ‘Modi Mission’ has been published by Rupa Publications.
In advance praise for the book, the country’s leading industrialist, Anand Mahindra, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most closely watched leaders of the 21st century. This book explores how, anchored by an unmistakable love for our country, he has sought to lift its place in the world with relentless energy.”