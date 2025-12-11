Surprise checks at airport confirms Indigo ops back to normal

TIRUPATI: In the wake of significant disruptions to Indigo Air-lines’ operations earlier this week, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted a surprise inspection at Tirupati Airport on Wednesday to assess the situation and review pas-senger facilitation measures.

The inspection followed two consecutive days of cancellations and delays involving Indigo flights. On December 5, 18 out of 24 scheduled movements were cancelled and six delayed. The fol-lowing day saw two cancellations and ten delays. Other airlines operated normally during this period, according to the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Airport Director D Boominathan told the media on Wednesday that despite the disruptions, passengers were provided with es-sential support, including food, water, accommodation, suffi-cient seating, full fare refunds, and alternate travel arrange-ments such as taxis and cabs. AAI also set up a dedicated control room to coordinate assistance, ensuring regular communication with affected travellers. During Wednesday’s surprise inspection, senior DGCA officials, including the Deputy Director General, reviewed operations and found them functioning normally. The only exception was one planned Indigo flight cancellation due to low occupancy, the DGCA noted.

Indigo’s operations were restored to normal from December 7, and all flights have since been running as per schedule, the Di-rector said. The AAI continues to monitor the situation closely and is committed to ensuring passenger convenience and smooth flight operations.