Pinnelli brothers likely to surrender today

Narasaraopet: Former YSR Congress Party MLA Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy has reportedly taken an important decision of surrendering before the Macherla court on Thursday. Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarama Reddy are accused in the Palnadu double murder case. They were named as accused in the murder of TDP leaders J Koteswar Rao and J Venkateswarlu. Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh High Court cancelled their anticipatory bail on August 29.

Challenging this verdict, the brothers approached the Supreme Court, but the Supreme Court dismissed their petition on November 28 and directed them to surrender within two weeks. In this context, they are expected to surrender before the Macherla court on Thursday. TDP leaders Venkateswarlu and Koteswar Rao were murdered on May 24, creating a sensation in the Palnadu district. In the double murder case, Pinnelli Rama Krishna Reddy is listed as accused No 6 and his brother Pinnelli Venkatarama Reddy listed as accused No 7.