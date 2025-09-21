Modi’s salute to young boy wins hearts

Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday was marked by two emotional moments that won hearts both on the streets and online.

As his convoy moved through a sea of supporters showering flowers and raising slogans, a little boy stood respectfully and saluted the Prime Minister.

Spotting the child, Modi immediately returned the gesture with a salute of his own. The boy’s overjoyed reaction, captured on video, has since gone viral, with social media users calling it a “gem of a moment.”

Adding to the day’s sentiment, a girl named Jasmika Bansal presented PM Modi with a handmade photo collage depicting memorable stages of his life with his late mother, Heeraben Modi. The collage included images from his childhood to recent years, highlighting his deep bond with Heeraben.