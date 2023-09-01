  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Monsoon expected to revive in Sept: IMD

Monsoon expected to revive in Sept: IMD
x
Highlights

New Delhi: After deficient rainfall activity resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive...

New Delhi: After deficient rainfall activity resulted in India experiencing the driest August since 1901, the Southwest Monsoon is expected to revive over the weekend bringing rain to central and southern parts of the country, the weather office said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference virtually, India Meteorological Department Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said September was likely to witness normal rainfall in the range of 91-109 per cent of the long period average of 167.9 mm.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X