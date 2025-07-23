Live
Monsoon session: Parliament proceedings resume today, Op Sindoor debate time will be extended by 9 hours
Day 3 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament will commence on Wednesday, with proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha set to resume amid ongoing political tensions.
A key development in the Upper House includes a scheduled meeting of the Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee (BAC) at 12:30 p.m.
Time allotted for discussion on Operation Sindoor will be extended by nine hours. The debate is expected to remain a focal point as the House grapples with multiple contentious issues.
The latest development comes a day after both Houses were adjourned for the entire day on Tuesday, following uproar and protests by Opposition parties.
The disruptions were primarily triggered by two key issues: the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of electoral rolls in Bihar and the unexpected resignation of Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The second day of the Monsoon Session began with Opposition leaders staging a joint protest outside the ‘Makar Dwar’ of Parliament, accusing the Election Commission of conducting a “biased and partisan” SIR exercise in poll-bound Bihar. Prominent leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were seen waving placards and posters alleging electoral manipulation.
In the Rajya Sabha, the situation escalated as Opposition members demanded a discussion on the SIR drive and Dhankhar’s resignation.
When Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected adjournment motions moved by several Opposition MPs, uproar ensued, with members storming the well of the House and raising slogans.
The Rajya Sabha was first adjourned till noon, then 2 p.m., and finally for the day.
The Lok Sabha saw a similar scenario with persistent disruptions. Opposition MPs demanded debates on both the SIR exercise and Operation Sindoor, but Speaker Om Birla denied permission. Protests grew louder, leading to repeated adjournments and eventually a complete halt to proceedings for the day.