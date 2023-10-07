Live
Just In
Months after expelled from BSP, Imran Masood rejoins Congress
New Delhi: Months after joining the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Imran Masood on Saturday returned to Congress.
Masood met party General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal along with Uttar Pradesh state unit chief Ajay Rai here.
Masood had joined the Mayawati-led BSP after the 2022 assembly elections.
Masood is a prominent face in western Uttar Pradesh.
He was expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) earlier this year.
Masood, an influential Muslim leader from Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh, joined the BSP after the 2022 assembly elections.
However, he was expelled from the BSP for any-party activities in August this year.
Before the 2022 assembly elections, Masood had defected from the Congress to the Samajwadi Party.