Morari Bapu announces Rs 5 cr donation for construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Spiritual leader Morari Bapu announced a donation of Rs 5 crores to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust, from his Vyaspeeth, for the construction of Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

Several organisations had proposed donating large sums of money for the construction of the temple, noteworthy among those is the Mahavir Mandir Trust, Patna, which in February had said it will donate Rs 10 crores for the construction of the temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the temple trust.

The construction will begin after the ceremony in which Chief Ministers of several states, Ministers from the Union Cabinet and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, among others are also likely to participate.

The Ram temple will be made from stones, while iron and steel will not be used, according to the temple construction workshop's supervisor.

Anu Bhai Sompura, the temple's construction workshop supervisor, said on Sunday, "I am working here for 30 years. The stones are here, other stones will come from Rajasthan. Plain stones will come and the cutting will be done here. We have two machines here that cut stone."

"No iron will be used, wood, copper and white cement will be used," he said.

Mahant Raju Das, from Hanuman Garhi Mandir, said, "Trust has decided the temple will be made of stones as they are long-lasting. Hanuman Garhi mandir is also made of stone which was built in 1164 AD. Gold, silver and copper which people will give would be put in the temple's 'neev' (foundation)."