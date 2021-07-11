More than 2 kids? No govt job, can't contest polls

Lucknow: Anyone violating two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh will be barred from contesting local bodies polls, from applying for or getting promotion in government jobs, and receiving any kind of government subsidy.

These are some of the proposals mentioned under the draft titled The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) Bill, 2021.

The UP State Law Commission (UPSLC) website says, "The State Law Commission, UP is working on control, stabilisation and welfare of the population of the state and has prepared a draft bill." Public suggestions have been invited to improve the draft bill and July 19 is the last date for it.

Listing out benefits for public servants who adopt the two-child policy, the draft bill says, "Public servants who adopt the two-child norm will get two additional increments during the entire service, maternity or as the case may be, paternity leave of 12 months, with full salary and allowances and three per cent increase in the employer's contribution fund under national pension scheme."

A State Population Fund will be formed to facilitate the implementation of the Act.

Announcing the government's responsibilities, the draft bill says that maternity centres will be established at every primary health centre. The centres and NGOs will be assigned the task of distribute contraceptive pills, condoms, and spread awareness about family planning methods through community health workers.