Mount Everest visible from Bihar village

Patna: A picture of the world's highest peak, as seen from a village in Bihar, is currently going viral online. In a surprising incident, residents of Singhwahini village woke up on Monday to a stunning view of the Mount Everest after decades. The peak is located hundreds of kilometres away in Nepal.

The now-viral picture was shared on Twitter by Ritu Jaiswal, Mukhiya of Gram Panchayat Singhwahini, a village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. It shows the snow-capped mountain peak far off in the distance, with green trees pictured at the front. Ms Jaiswal, while sharing the photograph, said that it was the first time she had seen the Himalayan peak from her village. "We can see the Mount Everest from the roofs of our houses in Singhwahini village of Sitamarhi district," she wrote in Hindi while sharing the pic on the microblogging platform.

"Nature is balancing itself," she added, attributing the visibility of Mount Everest to lower air pollution levels due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Ms Jaiswal also answered a query on how she could be certain of the fact that the picture showed the Mount Everest. She said that her husband, when he was a child, would also see the peak from the village during the '80s. The picture has gone viral on social media, collecting thousands of 'likes' and 'retweets'. It was also reposted by Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan, who wrote that Mount Everest was seen from the Bihar village after decades.