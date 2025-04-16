Move protest against Waqf Act to New Delhi: CM Banerjee tells Bengal Muslim leaders

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday requested Muslim religious leaders to shift the protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act from the state to Delhi.

“Maintain peace in your localities in West Bengal. There is no point in carrying out the movement on this issue here in West Bengal. Shift the protest movements to New Delhi. Do not create tension in the state after being provoked by the BJP. Instead, approach those who are creating tension,” the Chief Minister said while addressing a meeting with the Imams, Muezzins, and religious leaders from the Muslim community in the state.

The meeting was reportedly convened to discuss the way ahead to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

CM Banerjee also insisted that there was a necessity to fight the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the legal way.

“That is why I am saying that we have to fight the battle in New Delhi and not in West Bengal,” the Chief Minister said.

She also advised religious leaders from the Muslim community to approach the office of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and convey their objections to the Act there.

She also said that in the National Capital the members of the Trinamool Congress’ Parliamentary team would also be backing any movement on this issue.

“The new Waqf Act is against the Indian Constitution and the Indian federal structure of democracy. Article 18 and Article 35 of the Indian Constitution speaks of the right of the state government over any property. The new Waqf Act is against that and hence against the federal structure of Indian democracy,” the Chief Minister said.

CM Banerjee also said that Article 26 of the Indian Constitution speaks of the right to practice any religion in the country and based on that get the right of property inheritance and maintenance.

“You have snatched away those rights of the people. The rights of both Ram and Rahim have been snatched away,” CM Banerjee said.

Earlier, CM Banerjee had announced that the new Act would not be implemented in West Bengal and had assured the people from the minority community that she would always be there to protect their interests and property.

The BJP had claimed that a Chief Minister does not have any right to say that a Central Act will not be implemented in their state.