Move to shift Rural Health Training Centre opposed

Jagatsinghpur: The State Health and Family Welfare department's move to shift Rural Health Training Centre (RHTC) from Jagatsinghpur District Headquarters Hospital premises has been opposed by the locals here. Several organisations are planning to launch an agitation protesting against the move.

The RHTC had started functioning in Jagatsinghpur in 1955 by offering training to medical interns of SCB Medical College and Hospital. After Jagatsinghpur became a new district after bifurcation of Cuttack district in 1993, the RHTC was not relocated. However, in 1995, there were efforts to shift the RHTC to Tirtol, 20 km from here, but the move was shelved following protests by Jagatsinghpur residents.

Meanwhile, official sources said the RHTC at Jagatsinghpur had been commended by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and the Central Health department several times due to its training facilities for medical interns and health staff.

A State-level health committee has suggested that RHTC at Jagatsinghpur DHH be relocated to Bentkar CHC or Tangi CHC in Cuttack district and directed the Cuttack Collector to identify a suitable land for the purpose. The present building of the RHTC at Jagatsinghpur will be utilised by DHH Jagatsinghpur, according to a State Health department letter dated September 5, 2023.

The letter cited that as per NMC norms, an RHTC connected with a medical college shall be located within 30 km from the college. The SCB Medical College and Hospital-attached RHTC is functioning at DHH Jagatsinghpur, a distance of 45 km from Cuttack. Therefore, it was needed to shift it to an area adjacent to Cuttack adhering to NMC guidelines, the letter stated.