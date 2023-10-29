MP Assembly poll: BJP announces last list of two candidates

New Delhi: BJP on Sunday announced the sixth list of two candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party has named Panna Lal Shakya from Guna (SC) and Mukesh Tandon from Vidisha Assembly seats.

BJP has now declared all 230 candidates for the Assembly elections. On October 21 it had announced a list of 92 candidates. The BJP earlier announced a total of 136 candidates in its four lists -- 39 candidates each in first and second lists, a single name in the third list and 57 candidates in the fourth list.

The second list contained names of three Union Ministers and four MPs.

Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Prahlad Singh Patel have been fielded from the Dimani and Narsinghpur constituencies respectively.

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will contest from the Niwas seat.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been fielded from Indore-1 and Jabalpur Paschim constituencies.

Madhya Pradesh will go to polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

In the last 2018 Assembly elections, Congress had won 114 seats while the BJP came second and managed to win 109 seats. The Congress came to power with Kamal Nath taking oath as the chief minister but Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 22 loyalist MLAs, switched over to BJP in 2020.