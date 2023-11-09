MP Assembly polls: 19% candidates have criminal cases, up by 2%, says report

New Delhi: With almost a week left for the polling in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, out of the 2,534 candidates analysed at least 19 per cent are facing criminal charges, as compared to 17 per cent out of the 2,716 candidates in the 2018 polls, a report said on Thursday.

The report has been prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Madhya Pradesh Election Watch which analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 2,534 candidates, who are contesting in the Madhya Pradesh 2023 Assembly Elections.

It said, "Out of 2,534 candidates analysed, 711 are from national parties, 103 are from state parties, 553 are from registered unrecognised parties and 1,167 candidates are contesting independently."

The report stated, "Out of the 2,534 candidates analysed in the Assembly elections, 472 (19 per cent) candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves."

It highlighted that in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, out of 2,716 candidates analysed, 464 (17 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves.

The report further said that 291 (11 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections, 295 (11 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

"Among the major parties, a maximum of 121 (53 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from Congress; 65 (28 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from the ruling BJP; 26 (39 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from AAP, and 22 (12 per cent) out of 181 candidates analysed from BSP have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," it said.

The report further said that among the major parties, 61 (27 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from Congress, 23 (10 per cent) out of 230 candidates analysed from BJP, 18 (27 per cent) out of 66 candidates analysed from AAP and 16 (9 per cent) out of 181 candidates analysed from BSP have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report further stated that 24 candidates have declared cases related to crime against women and one candidate has declared case related to rape (IPC Section-376).

Meanwhile, 10 candidates have declared cases related to murder (IPC Section-302) against themselves while 17 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section-307) against themselves.

The report stated that 79 (34 per cent) out of 230 constituencies are red alert constituencies.

Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves.

"At least 76 (33 per cent) constituencies in the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections had three or more candidates with declared criminal cases," the report said.

The report highlighted that the directions of the Supreme Court have had no effect on the political parties in the selection of candidates in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections as they have again followed their old practice of giving tickets to around 19 per cent candidates with criminal cases.

All major parties contesting in Madhya Pradesh elections have given tickets from 12 per cent to 53 per cent candidates, who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

The Supreme Court in its directions dated February 13, 2020 had specifically instructed political parties to give reasons for such selection and why other individuals without criminal antecedents could not be selected as candidates.

Polling for the 230-member Assembly is scheduled on November 17 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.