Sychophancy at its best. Two MP parks named after CMs sons

Bhopal: Workers of political parties may go to any lenghts to present their loyalty to leaders, but in a show of flunkeyism, BJP supporters have embarrassed their leaders.

In Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan's assembly constituency Budhni in Sehore district, two public parks were renamed after two his sons, claimed senior Congress leader Ajay Singh.

Former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Singh claimed that a public park named after first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru in Budhni assembly constituency was renamed after CM Shivraj's elder son Kartikeya, while the another one was named after his yonger son Kunal.

Raising apprehension on renaming these parks, Singh questioned the contribution of the CM'a sons to the country. He expressed disappoint saying that public parks, roads, and buildings would often named after the personalities who contributed to the society and the country.

"CM Shivraj should tell what the contribution of Kartikeya and Kunal is. Where Kartikeya stands in front of Jawaharlal Nehru, who contributed immensely to the country's Independence and to building a new India?" Singh asked.

Singh also accused BJP of erasing the names of great personalities who made important contributions to the freedom struggle. If Budhni's local body has renamed these parks out of sycophancy, then why didn't Chouhan stop them, he questioned.

The BJP, however, defended action claiming that it was 'show of love' of local party workers and the Congress shouldn't have any objection if local people have named these parks in their town out of their love for Chouhan's sons.

"Ajay Singh is watching everything from Congress' perspective. So, he sees Nehru, Firoz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi everywhere and the Congress believes that everything should be named after them. What is the objection if local people named these parks in their town out of their love?" said BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi.

Notably, the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society in New Delhi has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, prompting sharp reactions from Congress.