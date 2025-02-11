MP cabinet thanks PM Modi and Delhiites for BJP's win

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Madhya Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly elections.

The cabinet also thanked the citizens of the national capital for supporting the BJP in the Assembly election, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said briefing the press.

"BJP has returned to the national capital after 27 years and it could happen because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his vision for development. MP cabinet thanks PM Modi and the people of Delhi for this historic win in the national capital," Minister Vijayvargiya said.

In the Delhi Assembly polls, the BJP ousted Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP by securing 48 out of 70 seats in the national capital.

AAP's several prominent leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, lost the elections.

The AAP won 22 seats. While, the Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win a single seat.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, drew a blank for the third consecutive time in the Assembly polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) vote share was 45.56 per cent, while the AAP secured 43.57 per cent votes and the Congress's poll percentage was 6.34.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) vote share was 53.57-per cent and bagged 62 seats. Despite a 38.51-per cent vote share, the BJP could win just eight of the 70 seats.

In the 1993 Assembly polls, the BJP won 49 seats in Delhi, while the Congress got 14 and the Janata Dal four.