MP CM Mohan Yadav cabinet expansion completed, 28 MLAs took oath as ministers

New Delhi/Madhya Pradesh: After getting the approval from the central leaders,the first cabinet enlargement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was done on Monday, in which a total of 28 ministers took the oath of office. The majority of those who took oaths in the MP government are fresh faces. Out of 28, 18 are cabinet ministers; six others were sworn in as Ministers of State (independent charge); and four are state ministers.

The cabinet ministers include Pradhyuman Singh Tomar, Tusi Silavat, Adal Singh Kasana, Narayan Singh Kushwaha, Vijay Shah, Raikesh Singh, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Karan Singh Verma, Sampatiya Uikey, Uday Pratap Singh, Nirmala Bhuria, Vishwas Sarang, Govind Singh Rajput, Inder Singh Parmar, Nagar Singh Chauhan, Chaitanya Kashyap, and Rakesh Shukla.

The Ministers of State (MoS) comprise Radha Singh, Prama Bagri, Dipu Ahirwar, and Narendra Shivaji Patel.Apart from this, the Independent Charge (MoS) includes Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Lodhi, Dilip Jaiswal, Gautam Tetwal, Lekhan Patel, and Narayan Pawar.

मंत्रिपरिषद के सभी साथियों को मंत्री पद की शपथ ग्रहण करने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।आज स्वर्णिम मध्यप्रदेश के सपने के साथ पूरा प्रदेश सामूहिकता की शक्ति से आगे बढ़ रहा है। आप सभी के सहयोग, परिश्रम तथा प्रयास से विकास तथा जनकल्याण की इस ध्येयशील यात्रा को हम नए आयाम देंगे;… pic.twitter.com/Xw1LrX3GB9 — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 25, 2023

Posting about the swearing-in ceremony on social media platform 'X', MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav asserted, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the colleagues of the Council of Ministers on taking oath as ministers." He further said that today, with the dream of Golden Madhya Pradesh, the entire state is moving forward with the power of collectivity. With the cooperation, hard work, and efforts of all of you, we will give new dimensions to this purposeful journey of development and public welfare. By fulfilling the resolutions, we will make every dream come true.

"I have full confidence that all the colleagues in the Council of Ministers will fulfill the vision and mission of respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and make development accessible to the people standing at the last mile," he added.

It is worth noting that this time the cabinet has just six members from the preceding Shivraj government. Ten ministers from the previous Shivraj government have not been appointed to the cabinet. Apart from this, only four leaders who left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2020 have been appointed to Mohan Yadav's cabinet.

In addition to this, three MLAs from Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's faction have been appointed as cabinet ministers, compared to seven Scindia MLAs in the previous government. Scindia and Shivraj's influence in the new administration appears to have decreased in this instance.