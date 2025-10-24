MP: Congress blames BJP govt’s negligence for carbide gun incident

Bhopal: The opposition Congress in Madhya Pradesh targeted the BJP government over carbide guns that turned the Diwali festival into a tragic incident, with nearly 300 people suffering from it, many of them are being treated in hospitals in different parts of the state.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Umang Singhar claimed that ICMR had suggested a ban on the use of carbide guns in 2023, but the government didn't took that warning seriously.

He said that it’s a classic example of negligence that caused eyes of several children.

"Imagine the pain of children who lost their eyesights and battling in hospitals. It's shows irresponsible behaviour of the BJP government. One after another health crisis are being reported in Madhya Pradesh but the BJP government have maintained silence," Singhar said after meeting some children admitted at Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

In a targeted attack at Deputy Chief Minister, Rajendra Shukla, who look after the state's health department, Congress leader said, if (Shukla) can't handle department, he should resign from the cabinet.

"If Health Minister Rajendra Shukla is not capable to handle the health department, why Chief Minister Mohan Yadav not sent him back to Rewa," Singhar said, alleging that the state's health and medical system have completely collapsed after he took over the department.

Although, the government has not given any specific number of people suffered from carbide guns, the opposition claimed that nearly 300 people have got affected and nearly 20 (children) of them have lost their eyes.

The worst-hit district is Vidisha, where local markets openly sold these crude "carbide guns" despite a government ban issued on October 18.

The makeshift devices, priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200, are being made and sold like toys, but they explode like bombs.

Doctors at AIIMS-Bhopal said there were two primary types of injury to the eye - acid and alkali. While acid injuries tend to be less severe due to limited penetration, alkali injuries are significantly dangerous.



