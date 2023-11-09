MP is full of corruption, scams: Priyanka Gandhi

Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the BJP has turned Madhya Pradesh into a laboratory and the state is full of corruption and scams.

The Congress leader said the people of Madhya Pradesh supported BJP for 18 years but in return they only got scams, corruption and unemployment; and has also ruined the future of youth.

Priyanka, while addressing a poll rally in Rewa district of Vindhya, hit out at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserting that the later did not felt women’s pain for 18 years and when he realised that he would be thrown out of power, he announced ‘ladli behna yojana’ for the sake of vote.

She said if Chief Minister Chouhan was really a brother of ‘behnas’ (sisters), he should have started giving cash incentives to the women years before. People supported him for years, but he cheated them with fake promises.

“People say Madhya Pradesh is RSS and BJP’s laboratory, but did people get in return? They got corruption, scams and unemployment. This is what the BJP gave the people of Madhya Pradesh,” Priyanka said, requesting people to vote for the Congress on November 17.

The BJP has bagged all eight assembly seats of Rewa in 2018, and is eying to repeat the result again. However, the Congress has fielded candidates keeping the caste equation in mind.

Before addressing in Rewa, Priyanka had addressed a poll rally in Chitrakoot assembly of Satna district where she attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of affecting the future of youths by selling all government industries to his close industrialists.

“He calls himself a fakir, but he sold out all government industries to his close friend. Instead, he alleges that Congress has done nothing for the country. If the Congress did nothing, then what are you selling?” she asked.

She said that instead of making the politicians responsible for their duties, the people have started treating the Prime Minister as ‘god’.

“You have set a wrong precedent by treating the PM as ‘god’. Earlier, people used to criticise a leader without keeping his stature in mind. I used to go with my father (Rajiv Gandhi) and people used to scold him if commitments were not fulfilled. Today, the people treat the PM like a ‘god’. You have to change this attitude,” she added.