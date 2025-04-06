MP: Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Neemuch becomes boon for local residents

The Jan Aushadhi Kendras, opened under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PM-BJP), are bringing big relief to the local residents.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras have enabled the residents to buy their medicines, ranging from regular to life-saving drugs, at much cheaper rates than earlier. The locals are benefiting hugely because of this affordable treatment model, as propagated by the Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Shastri Nagar of Neemuch is frequented by hundreds of visitors on a daily basis as all types of medicines are available here and at much lower rates than their private counterparts.

People have expressed their gratitude to PM Modi and the Central government for opening the Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the city.

Gopal Sharma, a Neemuch resident, spoke to IANS and shared his experience about the curtailed medical expenses.

“I have been coming to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra for a long time. Good medicines are available here, they are of good quality and also effective. There is a difference of more than half the price of the medicines in the market,” he said.

Pawan Nagda of Kanakheda village echoed similar views.

“Here, medicines are available at the lowest rate in the entire market. We get discounts ranging from 20 percent to 90 percent,” he said.

The Jan Aushadhi Kendra Director Piyush Trivedi also spoke to IANS and thanked the PM Modi-led government for breaking the monopoly of private pharmaceutical majors and making the generic drugs available to the common public.

“Jan Aushadhi Kendra is such a project under which medicines costing Rs 100-200 in the market are available at just Rs 10-20 here. Here, people are saving 50 to 90 percent on medicines. The poor people have especially benefited from this. Many people are taking advantage of this scheme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.