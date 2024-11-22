MP: Sanatan Hindu Ekta march gets support from BJP & Congress

Bhopal : Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Shastri's 'Sanatan Hindu Ekta' march is getting a massive response as people from different sections, including politicians are joining and extending their support to the march.

Shastri's padyatra (foot march) which started from his Ashram (Bageshwar Dham) in Chhatarpur district on Thursday, will conclude after covering 160 km at Ram Raja temple in Orcha in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand on November 29.

Politicians associated with both state ruling BJP and Opposition Congress are joining Shastri's march. Madhya Pradesh BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma participated in the march on its opening day on Thursday and stated that Shastri's yatra will bring the Hindu community together.

Former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's son and Congress MLA Jaivardhan Singh also joined padyatra on Friday. During an interaction with the media persons, former minister and Raghogarh MLA, Jaivardhan Singh said he has been visiting Bageshwar Dham for the last four years to seek Dhirendra Shastri's blessings.

Jaivardhan Singh added that he belongs to a family which has always respected the saints and priests. "My family have always followed the path of Sanatan Dharm, and we will continue to follow it," Jaivardhan Singh said.

He further asserted that religion is a personal matter for everyone. “I personally believe that religion and politics should be kept separate,” he said.

Interestingly, while Jaivardhan Singh participated in Dhirendra Shastri's 'padayatra', senior Congress MLA Phool Singh Baraiya criticised the Bageshwar Dham head.