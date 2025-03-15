MP: Sorcerer's 'exorcism' ritual leaves six-month-old gravely injured

Bhopal: In a harrowing incident, a six-month-old infant sustained severe burns in what authorities describe as a barbaric act of "exorcism."

The ritual, conducted by a self-proclaimed sorcerer named Raghuveer Yadav, inflicted grievous injuries on the child, particularly to his eyes.

According to police; the tragic episode happened on Thursday, when the child's mother, desperate to find a cure for her son's illness, turned to the sorcerer for help.

Under the guise of performing a healing ritual, Raghuveer subjected the infant to unimaginable cruelty - suspending him upside down over an open fire. The flames scorched the child's tender face, while the smoke caused significant damage to his corneas.

The mother, horrified by the outcome, rushed her son to the Shivpuri District Hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit.

Girish Chaturvedi, the attending ophthalmologist told IANS over the phone that the child's condition was critical.

"The corneas, particularly in the right eye, have suffered irreversible damage due to the fire and smoke. It is uncertain whether his eyesight can be restored. When the child was brought in, he was severely dehydrated, and immediate care was necessary to stabilise him," Chaturvedi explained.

However, the parents on Saturday morning removed the child from the hospital, citing plans to seek better treatment in Gwalior.

Complicating the investigation, the parents reportedly attempted to shield the sorcerer, claiming the burns were caused by an accidental fire while her mother was preparing tea.

Despite these efforts to obscure the truth, Superintendent of Police Aman Singh Rathore ensured that a case was registered.

The village Kotwar, Janved Parihar, was named as the complainant in the case.

Chaturvedi, deeply moved by the child’s plight, took to social media to demand strict action against the perpetrator. His post has garnered attention, amplifying public outrage and calls for justice for the innocent victim.



