MUDA case: BJP to stage protest to seek Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Karnataka BJP will hold a protest demonstration on August 20 seeking the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land case.

Karnataka Leader of the Opposition (LoP) R. Ashoka announced that the BJP will stage a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at the Vidhana Soudha demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Ashoka criticised the Congress on corruption, saying that when their government came to power, people had high expectations based on their promises but the government is acting contrary to those expectations.

He accused also Siddaramaiah of having 65 cases against him and claimed they were being suppressed.

Ashoka questioned how Siddaramaiah could be considered clean under such circumstances.

He noted that while the Governor has given permission for an investigation, Congress should have welcomed it.

Ashoka also accused Siddaramaiah of evading questions in the Assembly and appointing those officers who suppress his cases.

“L.K. Advani and B.S. Yediyurappa resigned when allegations were made against them. However, Congress seems to ignore this tradition. All Congress leaders are out on bail. Their agenda is only to commit corruption,” he said.

He said that Siddaramaiah should face the law, adding that the Congress leaders are making a distinction between Yediyurappa’s case and Siddaramaiah’s case, and trying to justify which is not tenabled.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said Congress would take up state-wide protest rallies on August 19 against the Governor for giving consent to an investigation against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“The protest rallies will be held in all district headquarters across the state. All the party leaders and workers will participate in the protest. The Governor is making a case out of nothing. This is a murder of democracy and we will protest it. We have instructed our party leaders to carry out peaceful protests and ensure that anti-social elements don’t infiltrate the rallies and create trouble,” he said.