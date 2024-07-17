Live
- Himachal CM calls on Amit Shah, seeks Rs 9,042 crore aid for natural disasters
- Delhi HC reserves verdict on CM Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI
- SIIMA 2024 nominations unveiled, celebrating south Indian cinema excellence
- ‘Kill’ movie review: A relentless action spectacle
- Myanmar's Shwedagon Pagoda attracts over 3.6 million visitors in first six months of 2024
- Women's Asia Cup: Having an off day has to be rare, says Anjum Chopra on India's inconsistent fielding
- Monsoons may trigger brain infections in Indians living in coastal areas, rice belts
- Stock market holiday on July 17: NSE, BSE closed, here is last day's closure
- Bengaluru to host second edition of Trinity Golf Champions League
- Abbu Sai Prakash Reddy and Yesheswini were crowned as Mr & Miss Fashion Gala 2024
Just In
Muharram clashes: Grocery shop owner beaten in Patna, cops attacked in Muzaffarpur
A grocery shopowner was brutally beaten in Patna, while a group of police personnel were attacked in Muzaffarpur after clashes broke out during the Muharram procession.
Patna: A grocery shopowner was brutally beaten in Patna, while a group of police personnel were attacked in Muzaffarpur after clashes broke out during the Muharram procession.
The shop owner alleged that the attackers intended to loot his shop, and when he resisted, they assaulted him with batons.
The incident, which took place near Madarsa Gali in Raja Bazar locality on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV.
In Muzaffarpur, a group attacked police personnel when they were stopped from playing DJ during the Muharram procession in the Sipahpur locality under Ahiyapur police station.
The clash resulted in stone-pelting and injuries to some police officers.
A similar incident was reported from the Dalsinghsarai division in Samastipur district on Monday when a family was attacked during the Muharram procession. The attackers smashed the front and rear windshields of their car. A minor boy was injured in the attack.
Besides, the flags of Palestine were also waved in Nawada and Darbhanga as well.
In response to these events, the Patna district administration has banned traffic movement on Ashok Rajpath ahead of the scheduled Muharram march on Wednesday, requiring commuters to take alternate routes from 4 p.m.