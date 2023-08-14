Multi-layered security arrangements for 77th Independence Day

New Delhi: In anticipation of the 77th Independence Day celebrations, multi-layered security measures in the capital, Delhi, including the famous Red Fort, have been completely upgraded. Various security agencies, including the Special Protection Group (SPG), the National Security Guard (NSG), and the Delhi Police, have assumed their respective duties.

While the SPG has been tasked with internal security, the NSG, Delhi Police, Army Commandos, Para Military Force members, and others have been deployed at various levels.On the other hand, brave soldiers have taken over ground security, the DRDO has been deployed to foil any aerial attack, and the entrance drone radar system has also been activated, which has the ability to shoot down any drone in the air within a four-kilometer radius.Apart from that, in response to the threat of a terrorist attack, commandos have been deployed on army helicopters outfitted with cutting-edge weapons and will be in charge of aerial security during the Independence Day celebrations.

For the first time, Israeli software cameras will keep an eye on suspects in order to improve and tighten the security system. Every area of the Red Fort will be monitored by cameras fitted with Automatic Face Recognition System (FRC) and Israeli software. In the Red Fort, 550 cameras with face recognition technology, as well as entry and exit gates, have been created.

Terrorist and suspect dossiers will be saved on CCTV cameras outfitted with modern facial recognition technology, and security agencies will have access to the Red Fort's security control room and other security agencies. When a suspect's face is detected, the automatic facial recognition system will notify security services by issuing an alert signal.

The Delhi Police have issued an advisory for the general public, warning them of various routes that will be closed on August 15 due to the crowds and security that would be present during the Independence Day festivities. The Delhi Police has issued a warning to locals to avoid the blocked roads surrounding the Red Fort.The Delhi Police have prohibited heavy vehicles from entering between the Nizamuddin and Wazirabad Bridges. At the same time, interstate buses between the Maharana Pratap ISBT and the Sarai Kale Khan ISBT will be denied entry. The Geeta Colony Bridge and the Old Loha Bridge will also be closed till the program finishes. From a security standpoint, certain roads will be closed beginning at 12 p.m. on Monday night and will stay closed until 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning.