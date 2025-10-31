Mumbai Hostage Crisis: ASI Amol Waghmare’s Swift Action Saves 17 Children, Kills Accused Rohit Arya

A tense hostage situation in Mumbai’s Powai ended dramatically when Assistant Sub-Inspector Amol Waghmare shot dead Rohit Arya, a Pune resident who had taken 17 children hostage inside a theatre studio. Arya, who identified himself as a filmmaker and activist, had reportedly locked the children and three assistants inside the RA Studio, threatening to set the place on fire using a chemical spray if police tried to intervene.

Police learned about the situation after bystanders spotted crying children behind the locked glass windows. Authorities from Powai Police Station, the Quick Response Team, and the fire brigade quickly mobilized. Negotiations were underway when two police teams scaled the building’s duct line — one breaking through a glass wall while the other entered from the bathroom area.

As Rohit Arya charged toward the officers, ASI Amol Waghmare fired a single bullet that struck him in the chest. Arya was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Police confirmed that shooting the accused was not part of the initial plan, but Waghmare’s split-second decision ensured the safety of all 17 children.

Officers later praised Waghmare for his courage and discipline, describing him as a quiet yet well-trained cop. Senior officials stated that the team was prepared for any situation and that Waghmare’s action was the right call under extreme pressure.

The heroic rescue ended a 3.5-hour standoff that had gripped the city, earning Mumbai Police widespread praise for their swift and decisive response.