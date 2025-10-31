Live
- WhatsApp for Apple Watch: Chatting from Your Wrist Now Closer Than Ever
- Deepika Padukone extends support to Jemimah Rodrigues after she opens up about battle with anxiety
- Arti Singh reveals Shehnaaz Gill's 'Ikk Kudi' made her cry: 'Every frame was so beautiful'
- Kerala HC cites inflation, rising costs to justify revision of court charges
- Mohammad Azharuddin Joins Telangana Cabinet: Oath Taken at Raj Bhavan
- Global brokerages stay bullish on Adani Power after strong Q2; raise price targets up to Rs 195
- 'We're calculating 5-5 overs, batting as per runs needed', Harmanpreet reveals mindset in 167-run stand with Jemimah
- Strike Called Off as AP Government Reaches Agreement with Hospitals Association
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti 2025: Remembering the Iron Man Who Forged India’s Unity Through Vision and Willpower
- Telangana Inter Exams 2025 Schedule Released: Dates, Fees, and New Syllabus Changes
Mumbai Hostage Crisis: ASI Amol Waghmare’s Swift Action Saves 17 Children, Kills Accused Rohit Arya
- Mumbai police officer Amol Waghmare ended a tense 3.5-hour hostage situation in Powai by shooting Rohit Arya, who had trapped 17 children inside a studio.
- Waghmare’s quick decision saved all hostages unharmed.
A tense hostage situation in Mumbai’s Powai ended dramatically when Assistant Sub-Inspector Amol Waghmare shot dead Rohit Arya, a Pune resident who had taken 17 children hostage inside a theatre studio. Arya, who identified himself as a filmmaker and activist, had reportedly locked the children and three assistants inside the RA Studio, threatening to set the place on fire using a chemical spray if police tried to intervene.
Police learned about the situation after bystanders spotted crying children behind the locked glass windows. Authorities from Powai Police Station, the Quick Response Team, and the fire brigade quickly mobilized. Negotiations were underway when two police teams scaled the building’s duct line — one breaking through a glass wall while the other entered from the bathroom area.
As Rohit Arya charged toward the officers, ASI Amol Waghmare fired a single bullet that struck him in the chest. Arya was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead. Police confirmed that shooting the accused was not part of the initial plan, but Waghmare’s split-second decision ensured the safety of all 17 children.
Officers later praised Waghmare for his courage and discipline, describing him as a quiet yet well-trained cop. Senior officials stated that the team was prepared for any situation and that Waghmare’s action was the right call under extreme pressure.
The heroic rescue ended a 3.5-hour standoff that had gripped the city, earning Mumbai Police widespread praise for their swift and decisive response.