Mumbai Police receives death threat to UP CM Yogi; woman behind message held

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events, Mumbai Police received a death threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a message.

In the message sent to Mumbai Police Traffic Control Cell, it was warned that CM Yogi would be “killed like Baba Siddiqui” if he did not resign within 10 days.

Former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was gunned down allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on October 12 in Bandra (East) of Mumbai.

The message came from an unknown number on Saturday evening, which later led to tracing the woman behind the message who has been arrested. Her intention behind the message, however, is not yet clear.

While further investigation is on to find out about other details behind the message, authorities have beefed up CM Yogi Adityanath's security following the message.

The threat comes after similar messages targeting Bollywood actor Salman Khan were received by the Mumbai traffic police after former minister Baba Siddique was shot dead.

On October 29, the police got a message threatening Salman Khan and demanding Rs 2 crore from him. A man from Bandra was arrested in the case. In the second instance, a threat message said that Salman Khan would meet a fate worse than Siddique if he did not pay Rs 5 crore.

This is the third time a threat message has been received by the Mumbai traffic police since Siddique’s murder.

Baba Siddique was shot dead by three men outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office on October 12.



