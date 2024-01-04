Live
Just In
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link to open soon, toll fixed at Rs 250 per car
Mumbai: The much-anticipated showpiece Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be opened this month and the toll for cars has been fixed at Rs 250, officials said here on Thursday.
The state Cabinet presided by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and attended by Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other ministers accorded approval for the toll proposal of Rs 250.
The MTHL official said that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the next few days.
Minister Girish Mahajan informed mediapersons that the toll amount was very reasonable and lower than other highways.
The 21.8-km-long MTHL has been built at a cost of Rs 22,200 crore. He said that in order to recover the mega-project costs, the toll will be levied for around 30 years by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for which the road toll booths are built at Chirle in Navi Mumbai.
Work on what is the country’s longest creek road-bridge started in 2018, but missed several deadlines, there were the Covid-19 pandemic delays, but is now completely ready for the inaugural.