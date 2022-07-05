Murmu appeals to leaders to support her in presidential poll

Patna: National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu on Tuesday said that she has come to the land of the Buddha to appeal to leaders of every political party to support her in the upcoming poll.

"It is a great pleasure for me to come to the soil of Bhagwan Buddha. Our Prime Minister selected me as the candidate for President and I am appealing to leaders of every political party to support me," Murmu said in Patna's Maurya hotel while addressing NDA leaders.

Murmu reached Patna airport by a special flight at 10 a.m. and went straight to the statue of Birsa Munda in the old secretariat before reaching Maurya hotel.

She was warmly welcomed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and other leaders of the BJP, JD-U and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP). Along with Nitish Kumar, MoS Home Nityanand Rai, Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, RLJP chief Pasupati Kumar Paras were also present.

Murmu was in Patna till 2 p.m. and had lunch with these leaders. She then went to Guwahati on the same special flight.