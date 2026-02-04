Murmu performs ‘pinda daan’

Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Biraja temple in Jajpur district on Tuesday morning to perform the 'pinda daan' ritual. Elaborate security arrangements were made at the temple, with about 600 security personnel deployed for the presidential visit.

Murmu performed the 'pinda daan' ritual at 'Navi Gaya', a sacred pool on the temple premises, for the salvation of the souls of her ancestors. According to mythology, after demon Gayasura was killed by Lord Vishnu, his body was divided into three parts. His head fell at Gaya in Bihar, his feet at Pithapuram in Andhra Pradesh and the naval portion at Jajpur in Odisha.

Before beginning the 'pinda daan' ritual, Murmu performed puja at the 13th-century shrine where Goddess Biraja is worshipped in the form of Durga with two hands or 'dwibhuja', spearing the chest of Mahisasura with one and pulling his tail with the other.

All schools in Jajpur town and its nearby areas were shut in view of the President's visit.