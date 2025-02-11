Murmu takes holy dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar : On Monday, President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Prayagraj, where she took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and experienced the grandeur and divinity of Mahakumbh. Following this, she visited Akshayvat and Saraswati Koop and offered prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple. She was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during her visit.

After performing the sacred bath, the President proceeded to Akshayvat, a revered site in Sanatan culture, symbolizing immortality. The Puranas also highlight its spiritual significance. She then visited SaraswatiKoop, a sacred well associated with Maa Saraswati.

At the Bade Hanuman Temple, she prayed for the well-being and prosperity of the nation. The temple’s Mahant and Peethadheeshwar of Baghambari Peeth, Balbir Giri, conducted the ritualistic worship and presented her with a replica of the temple as a token of reverence.

President Draupadi Murmu also endorsed the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to integrate religious events with modern technology.