Murmu to grace Boita Bandan Utsav in Paradip today

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday arrived here on a two-day Odisha visit during which she is scheduled to grace ‘Boita Bandan Ustav’ at Paradip Port in Jagatsinghpur district on Monday. She was received at Biju Patnaik International Airport by Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and others.

Murmu then left for Raj Bhavan where she is scheduled to meet some people before retiring for the night. This is the President’s second visit to Odisha in a week. She had spent three days in her home district Mayurbhanj and Sambalpur from November 20.

According to her programme, Murmu, who will be the first President to visit Paradip Port since its inception in 1962, will grace the ‘Boita Bandana’ (boat worshiping) ceremony, which commemorates Odisha’s ancient maritime glory.

She will also virtually inaugurate a multi-model logistic park and lay foundation stones for a new reservoir and water treatment plant for the Port Township and next-gen vessel traffic management and information system.

She is also likely to interact with the members of the fishing community during her visit to Paradip.

Paradip Port township, which will receive the President on Monday, is abuzz with excitement. The significance of the port as a monument of ancient Kalinga Bali Yatra has prompted the celebration of Port Day on Kartik Purnima annually since 1975. Traditionally, chief ministers attend Port Day as the chief guest. In the Chief Minister’s absence, the port chairman sometimes assume this role. However, this year breaks tradition, with the esteemed presence of President Droupadi Murmu, a senior port official said.

On November 27, Murmu will leave Raj Bhavan at 8.30 am and arrive at the helipad near Gopbandhu Stadium in Paradip at 9.30 am. She will address the public, meet local fishermen and have lunch at Paradip Port guest house. Departing Paradip at 3.50 pm, she will reach Bhubaneswar airport at 4.30 pm, before leaving for Delhi at 4.40 pm.