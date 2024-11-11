Mushroom cultivation a lucrative venture

Dhenkanal: Mushroom farming at Lambodarpur village in Dhenkanal has become a profitable venture for Bijaya Kumar Sahoo. Sahoo’s business is not confined to selling mushroom and earning money. His skill, knowledge, cultivation process and research for years on mushroom paved the way to create employment opportunities both directly and indirectly for several youths. His entrepreneurship has become a boon to mushroom cultivation.

Mushroom cultivation was initially started by his mother. The business expanded significantly with government support and also due to his dedication to his venture. Today, his mushroom farming provides direct employment opportunities to 10-12 locals and indirectly benefits 50-60 others through supply chain management.

”My mother had started the business when I was a college student. I used to drop 10 packets of mushroom in the town on the way while going to college in Dhenkanal and collected payment. Though my mother is no more, I continue to follow her guidance for over 20 years,” said Bijaya. “I was supposed to join CISF, but opted to become a job creator,” he added.

Bijaya’s venture began with an initial investment of Rs 20.44 lakh through loan from a nationalised bank under National Horticulture Mission (NHM) after being motivated by then Collector Usha Padhee. “I could avail of subsidy worth Rs 9 lakh which proved to be highly profitable,” said Bijaya. He later invested an additional Rs 6 lakh to expand his business. Bijaya said he spent Rs 60 per bed and procured 1 to 2 kgs from the bed. “I sold the produce for Rs 260 per kg on farm site which was lucrative,” he added. “I sell 20 to 25 kgs mushroom per day. Marketing is not a problem as retailer comes daily to my farm,” Bijaya said. The profitability has not only benefited him but also created job opportunities for others as demand for mushroom is increasing in Dhenkanal. Mushroom cultivation under NHM promotes sustainable agriculture. Bijaya believes mushroom farming can be a game-changer for rural development. He urged the unemployed youth to consider mushroom cultivation as a lucrative option to combat poverty. Krishi Vigyan Kendra ‘s senior scientist B Mohanty said Bijaya is a role model for many youths. He is entrepreneur, master trainer and young researcher on mushroom.