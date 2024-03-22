  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

My defeat will be as good as my death: K'taka Cong candidate

My defeat will be as good as my death: Ktaka Cong candidate
x
Highlights

Karnataka Congress candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary constituency M. Laxman on Friday said that if he gets defeated again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will be “as good as death” for him.

Mysuru(Karnataka): Karnataka Congress candidate for Mysuru-Kodagu Parliamentary constituency M. Laxman on Friday said that if he gets defeated again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will be “as good as death” for him.

“Earlier, I contested four times but the voters did not support me. Congress has considered me a suitable candidate and issued a ticket to me. If I get defeated again this time, it will be as good as my death," Laxman said.

BJP has denied the ticket to two-time MP Pratap Simha from Mysuru and fielded royal scion Yaduveer Wadiyar.

Laxman criticised Pratap Simha, saying he was MP for 10 years but still denied a ticket. “I wanted to contest against Pratap Simha. But Pratap Simha got out even before the election. BJP should give reasons for denying the ticket to Pratap Simha. The reason why Pratap Simha was denied the ticket is yet to be known,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X