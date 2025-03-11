My father not convicted and jailed: Bihar BJP MLA Bachaul mocks Tejashwi

Patna: A day after Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav slammed BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachual over his Holi remark and questioned his authority in issuing such direction, the latter took a swipe at the RJD leader, saying "unlike his father, my father was not convicted and jailed".

"Unlike Tejashwi's daddy, my father has never gone to jail. My father did not eat animal fodder, unlike Tejashwi's father," Bachaul said while referring to the fodder scam involving Lalu Prasad.

"Tejashwi should remember that Bachaul is an honest MLA, not a fraudster," he said.

Bachaul, the BJP MLA from the Bipsi Assembly constituency in Madhubani district on Monday said that Muslims should stay indoors on Holi to avoid being coloured, sparking controversy. He added that if they wish to come out, they should do so with a "big heart."

The BJP and RJD are now locked in a bitter verbal battle.

The opposition, led by Tejashwi, strongly criticised Bachaul, escalating the political war of words.

The Leader of the Opposition questioned Bachaul's authority, stating: "Is this Bachaul’s rule or his father's rule? Who is he to make such statements?"

He also slammed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of being unaware and inactive in handling such "divisive" remarks.

Bihar's political landscape has heated up following Bachaul's remark regarding Holi celebrations.

Meanwhile, Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar has instructed all district SPs and SSPs to take strict measures to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration across the state.

He asked the officials to deploy additional forces in vulnerable areas to prevent any disturbances. Besides DGP Kumar also instructed forces to conduct a flag march.

He also asked them to conduct peace committee meetings in all districts and bring together local leaders, public representatives, and community members.