CPI urges Modi to make efforts to end Iran conflict

Guntur: Chairman of CPI Central Control Commission, Dr K Narayana advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to move beyond a neutral stance and take leadership in efforts to control the situation in the Middle East. He urged India to immediately initiate diplomatic talks with the United States and Israel to prevent what he described as military aggression and attempts at regime change in Iran.

Addressing a press conference held on Tuesday at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Guntur on Tuesday, he said that trying to overthrow a leadership elected by the people is a heinous act and would turn global democracy into a scapegoat.

He expressed concern that the escalating tensions between Iran, the United States, and Israel could divide nations into opposing blocs, raising fears of a potential Third World War. He urged Modi and Trump to hold talks immediately to halt the attacks, stating that those who initiated the war must also bring it to an end. Otherwise, he warned, retaliatory strikes could follow. He further said that due to the war-like situation among Iran, the US, and Israel, petrol and diesel prices may rise, which would also impact essential commodities. He welcomed the announcement by Britain and several other countries that they would not participate in the attacks.

Narayana stated that extremism can be suppressed, but Naxalism cannot be permanently eradicated because it is rooted in a philosophy. Criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement about making India “Naxal-free,” Narayana said that instead, the government should aim to make India “poverty-free,” as eliminating poverty would automatically weaken Naxalism.