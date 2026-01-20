Nabin files papers for BJP National President

New Delhi: NitinNabin on Monday filed his nomination for the post of national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with strong backing from the party’s top leadership. Senior leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, acted as proposers, signalling broad consensus within the party ahead of the formal announcement of the new chief on Tuesday.

The nomination process took place at the BJP headquarters, where chief ministers from BJP-ruled states, senior leaders, and office-bearers gathered. Party sources said Nabin, who is currently serving as the BJP’s national working president, is likely to be elected unopposed as the party’s 12th national president. The leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is understood to have extended full support to his candidature.

As per the election schedule announced by national returning officer K. Laxman, nominations were accepted between 2 pm and 4 pm on Monday. Scrutiny of the nomination papers is scheduled for January 19 between 4 pm and 5 pm, followed by the window for withdrawal of nominations from 5 pm to 6 pm. The result will be declared a day after the completion of the election process.