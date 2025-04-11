Nadda launches Ayushman Bharat scheme in Odisha

Cuttack: Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday launched the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in Odisha. The scheme was implemented in Odisha 10 months after the BJP came to power in the State.

Calling it a "historic day" for Odisha, Nadda said 3.51 crore people of 1.03 lakh families of the State will get the benefit from the schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Ayushman Vaya-Vandana Yojana and the State-run Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY). Nadda said each member of a family will get separate cards and they can avail the health service facility in 30,000 government and private hospitals across the country.

“I understand that many people from Odisha work in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and other places. They all can avail of this facility,” he said. Nadda launched the scheme in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Majhi said the previous BJD government did not implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme due to political reasons.