Naga outfits in Manipur oppose India-Myanmar border fencing

Imphal: After Nagaland and Mizoram, some organisations have also opposed the erection of fencing in the Naga-inhabited areas along the India-Myanmar border part in Manipur.

The Naga Village Chief Federation Manipur (NVCFM) strongly opposed the fencing of the border along the India-Myanmar border in Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur.

NVCFM spokesman Darthot Peter on Friday said that a unanimous resolution was adopted in the second assembly of the Federation recently vehemently opposing the India-Myanmar border fencing in Manipur's Naga inhabited areas.

“In the NVCFM assembly, it condemned the Government of India’s policy to fence the India-Myanmar border, asserting that it has infringed upon the rights of Naga which is protected within the purview of United Nations Declaration on the rights of Indigenous peoples,” the spokesman said

The NVCFM assembly has decided that it would not cooperate with the government or any other agency in fencing the border along the Myanmar border in Naga-inhabited areas of the state.

The federation also requested all Naga village chiefs to abide by the directive in the interest and welfare of the Nagas, the spokesman mentioned.

People belonging to the Naga community inhabit Manipur’s Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, Kamjong, Noney and Senapati districts, along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders.

The Manipur government, however, repeatedly urged the Central government to erect fencing along the 398 km Myanmar border with the state to prevent infiltration, cross border movement of militants and various other inimical elements.

Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya recently visited the border town Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district along Myanmar and asked the officials to expedite the border fencing work to curb infiltration, cross-border movement of militants and other hostile elements.

A Manipur government official said that the Governor directed the officials to work to ensure safety and security for the people in the bordering district.

The official said that Acharya, who is the Assam Governor looking after the gubernatorial post of Manipur in addition, reviewed the security situation of the Tengnoupal district, inhabited by both tribals and non-tribals.

Manipur shares 398 km of International Border with Myanmar and works for fencing the 20 km of the mountainous borders are underway.

Four northeastern states – Arunachal Pradesh (520 km), Manipur (398 km), Nagaland (215 km) and Mizoram (510 km) -- share a 1,643-km unfenced border with Myanmar.

Nagaland and Mizoram governments and various organisations in these two states are opposing the fencing along the India-Myanmar border while Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh governments are in favour of the fencing.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on several occasions has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs to speed up the border fencing work.

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung also recently requested the Union Home Minister to erect fencing along the International Borders in the state to prevent infiltration and curb militant activities and cross-border illegal movements.

Officials in Itanagar said that Natung, who also holds the Inter-State Border Affairs and Indigenous Affairs Departments, held a meeting with Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed the issues relating to the International Borders and other matters.

People belonging to Naga, Mizo, Kuki, Zomi, Chin, and Hmar tribal communities live on either side of the International Border and have close connections among themselves.