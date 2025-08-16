Nagaland Governor dies at 80

Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Ganesan's demise, and remembered him as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. "He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu.

He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in an X post. Ganesan, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the last few days, died on Friday night, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.