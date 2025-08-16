Live
- UK study identifies 8 new schizophrenia genes
- State-specific education policy soon: CM
- Trump, Putin say they made progress at summit, but no announcement of immediate ceasefire with Ukraine
- Station name mix-up causes confusion in Namma Metro Yellow Line service
- State to become world’s ‘Capital of Innovation’: CM
- One charred to death, three feared dead in fire at Bengaluru market
- Shivakumar calls for five vows on 79th Independence Day
- Plastic ban enforced in Muzrai temples; fines imposed
- Denzel Washington talks about cancel culture, says ‘Who cares?’
- Denying admission by private unaided school not violation of Article 21: HC
Nagaland Governor dies at 80
Highlights
Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was...
Kohima: Nagaland Governor La Ganesan died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, a Raj Bhavan official said. He was 80.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned Ganesan's demise, and remembered him as a devout nationalist who dedicated his life to service and nation-building. "He worked hard to expand the BJP across Tamil Nadu.
He was deeply passionate about Tamil culture too. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said in an X post. Ganesan, who was undergoing treatment at the ICU of the hospital for the last few days, died on Friday night, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.
Next Story