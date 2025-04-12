Live
- Metro Rail will chug into Future City: CM Revanth
- CM Revanth asks babus to get cracking on designs for dry port in State
- Inter results to be released today
- Redevelopment works: Trains shifted from Sec’bad to Charlapalli
- Protests by Muslims against new Waqf Act echo in Hyd’bad
- Webinar on empowerment of marginalised sections held at OU
- CM Revanth inspects location for Jyotiba Phule statue installation
- Hyderabad: City NGO plans bio-enzyme drive to keep Barla Kunta lake healthy
- TGTET notification released
- Rana plotted several attacks like 26/11: NIA
Nagendran all set to become next TN BJP chief
Chennai: BJP legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran is all set to become the next state chief of the BJP, succeeding K Annamalai, who is now all set for a national role that seems to be an apparent reward for his work in the Dravidian heartland.
