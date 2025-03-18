Nagpur violence: Vehicles burnt, houses attacked, locals share their ordeal

Fear and tension have gripped Nagpur's Mahal area following violent clashes and arson triggered by a demand to relocate the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb from Maharashtra.

The tomb, which dates back to the 17th century, is situated in Aurangabad, now renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

In response to the violence, authorities have imposed a curfew in multiple areas of Nagpur, including Kotwali, Ganeshpeth, Lakadganj, Pachpaoli, Shantinagar, Sakkardara, Nandanvan, Imamwada, Yashodhara Nagar, and Kapil Nagar, restricting movement until further notice.

Residents of Mahal narrated their harrowing experiences to IANS, demanding strict action against those responsible.

One local recounted how his car was completely destroyed.

"My car is completely damaged. Hundreds of people entered our lane, shouting with petrol bombs and sticks. They burnt several cars. After repeatedly calling, the police took some time to get here, and even officers who arrived were attacked and injured," he told IANS.

Another eyewitness told IANS that the violence erupted around 7:30 p.m. when a mob, previously dispersed from Gandhi Gate Chowk, entered their lane, vandalising property, shouting slogans and attempting to set houses on fire.

"The miscreants seemed to belong to a particular community and were enraged at Hindus living here. They even tried to enter our home and tried burning the homes. The government should take this seriously and take strict actions against all these people involved," he said.

Another resident described how around 200-300 rioters overpowered the police, injuring officers and torching vehicles.

"No one could step out; we feared for our lives. Even the 25 police personnel on duty couldn't control them. My neighbour's car was burned, and my two-wheeler was damaged," he said.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Police Commissioner Ravinder Kumar Singal has issued a notice under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, enforcing curfew across multiple police station jurisdictions.

According to the police notice, the violence erupted after Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal supporters gathered near Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Mahal to protest against Aurangzeb's tomb.

During the protest, they reportedly burned a photograph of Aurangzeb and a "symbolic grave wrapped in a green cloth filled with grass."

Reports suggest that the burning of the green cloth led to rumours that sacred verses had been set on fire, sparking violent reactions. Around 80-100 individuals reportedly turned aggressive, hurling stones at police officers and setting vehicles ablaze.

Some sources claim knives were also thrown at security personnel. Police resorted to lathi charges and tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Authorities have detained 50 people in connection with the violence, and a heavy police force has been deployed to maintain order.