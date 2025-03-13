NALCO holds Customers’ Meet

Bhubaneswar: Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) organised an All-India Customer Meet 2025 on the theme ‘Transforming Aluminium Together – Today, Tomorrow & Beyond’ here on Wednesday.

Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, NALCO, attended the event as the chief guest. Sadashiv Samantaray, Director (Commercial); Pankaj Kumar Sharma, Director (Production), NALCO and Sanjay Kumar Mishra (IRTS), Principal Chief Commercial Manager, East Coast Railway were also present. In his address, Brijendra Pratap Singh emphasised the significance of aluminium as a strategic metal towards realising the nation’s dream of “ViksitBharat 2047”. He reiterated the commitment of the company towards ensuring quality, promptness and transparency in all business practices and called upon the participants to share their product requirements, views and suggestions for further strengthening business relations.

The objective of the event was to acknowledge the support of NALCO’s domestic and international customers, and provide an interactive platform to address their product needs and feedback for enhancing the business landscape of Alumina-Aluminium.

An analytical session on “Aluminium Industry Outlook,” in association with CRU International, was also organised. To mark the occasion, the long associated partners were felicitated for their trust andconfidence in NALCO.