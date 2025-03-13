Narcotics valued at Rs 3.45 crore seized in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Narcotics, including hybrid ganja, MD drugs, and charas valued at Rs 3.45 crore, were seized from Ahmedabad, police said on Thursday.

The narcotics were illegally imported from the US, Canada, and Thailand, disguised as toys and food items shipped via online platforms to evade detection.

Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, shared details of the operation through a post on social media platform X.

"Ahmedabad Crime Branch takes decisive action to dismantle a major drug smuggling operation. This is a warning to those involved in such illegal activities that strict action will be taken to protect the public," Sanghavi stated.

The successful operation has not only exposed the international supply chain but also intensified the crackdown on local handlers and distributors. The Crime Branch has assured that further investigations are underway to trace all individuals involved in the racket.

In the past two years, Gujarat's state agencies have seized narcotic drugs worth Rs 4,058.01 crore and liquor valued at Rs 211.86 crore, leading to the arrest of over 3 lakh individuals involved in these illegal activities.

Vadodara district reported the highest seizures, totalling Rs 1,620.7 crore, followed by Bharuch with Rs 1,389.91 crore, and Kutch with Rs 1,040.57 crore.

Between 2021 and June 2024, authorities confiscated over 87,000 kilograms of narcotics, estimated at Rs 9,600 crore, resulting in the arrest of approximately 2,600 individuals.

The Gujarat government has launched an anti-drugs campaign, involving awareness programmes in schools, colleges, and religious places, and plans to establish additional rehabilitation centres in collaboration with the Health Department.



