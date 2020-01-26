Top
Narendra Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 6 pm

Narendra Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today at 6 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday at 6 pm.

NEW DELHI:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 61st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first address of PM Modi's monthly programme in 2020 will be done on the Republic Day, according to the official handle of 'Mann Ki Baat Updates.'

This timing of the programme has been changed for today from its usual 11 am to avoid a clash with the Republic Day function in the morning.



The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and Narendra Modi App at 6 pm on January 26.

In his last address on December 29, the Prime Minister had urged people to take up tasks to uplift the poor and had stressed the need for buying indigenous products to support the artisans.

He had, during the course of his address, also spoken about the Indian Space Research Organisation's plan to launch a satellite called Aditya to study the sun and had praised the women of Phoolpur for their efforts towards self-sufficiency.

