Narendra Modi To Be Sworn In For Third Term As Prime Minister Today

Narendra Modi is set to be sworn in as Prime Minister today, marking the start of his third consecutive term.

On June 7, President Droupadi Murmu officially invited Mr. Modi to form the next government after the National Democratic Alliance’s Parliamentary Party elected him as their leader. Earlier that day, leaders from NDA parties, including Chandrababu Naidu of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (U), and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena, met with President Murmu to submit their letters of support for the new government.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for today at 7:15 p.m., according to an announcement from Rashtrapati Bhavan.



The NDA secured 286 seats in this election, with the BJP winning 240 seats, falling short of the 272-seat majority mark. This is a decrease from the 303 and 282 seats the party won in 2019 and 2014, respectively, when it had a majority on its own.



Additionally, leaders from seven countries in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region will be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

