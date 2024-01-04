Narrow escape for 6 as capsizes in Ganga in Bihar's Munger

Live
Patna: Half a dozen people aboard a boat in the Ganga in Bihar's Munger district had a narrow escape on Thursday as it capsized after hitting a rock, officials said.
The boat was coming from Sitacharan Diyara with fruits and vegetables on it and the accident occurred when it reached near the Ghat in Munger city, as the boatman could not see the rock due to fog.
The boat overturned and started sinking. However, as the accident took place a few metres away from the bank, the divers jumped into the river and managed to pull out all the six persons.
